AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 485,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

