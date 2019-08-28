ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.87

Shares of ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.87 and traded as low as $85.25. ASX shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 321,796 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$76.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $2.434 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. ASX’s payout ratio is 90.12%.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

