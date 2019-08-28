AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,669. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $28.61.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.