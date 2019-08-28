Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Ashland Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.