Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
Ashland Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
ASH stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
