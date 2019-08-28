Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT Set at $14.00 by Scotiabank

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) has been given a $14.00 price objective by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,485. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $426,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth about $208,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $317,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.