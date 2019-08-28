Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Shares Down 1%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARESF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

