Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$12.84.

AX.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.69.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

