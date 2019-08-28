ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Up 5.1%

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.05, 897,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,083,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 307,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 272.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 221.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

