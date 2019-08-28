Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ark Restaurants stock remained flat at $$20.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.63%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.
