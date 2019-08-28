Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ark Restaurants stock remained flat at $$20.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

