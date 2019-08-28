Argus Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Argus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argus has a total market capitalization of $241.00 and $47.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argus has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002266 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00152890 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,774.47 or 1.00335229 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000418 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

