Argentum Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,731.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Argentum has a total market cap of $49,731.00 and $3.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Argentum has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,177,400 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.