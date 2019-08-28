ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0422

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005771 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.