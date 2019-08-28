Arch Coal Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $116.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

