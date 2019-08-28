Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells $781,600.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $781,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 889,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,234. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

