Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAV. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,441. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

