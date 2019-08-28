Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Nomura raised Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.62.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,448. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Aramark by 18.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

