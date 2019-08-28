Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. 127,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $610,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,829 shares of company stock worth $6,494,798. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Appian by 97.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Appian by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

