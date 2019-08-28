Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $1,389,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth T. Sim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,036 shares of company stock valued at $487,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

AMEH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,499. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of -0.80.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

