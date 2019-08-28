APIS Hits Market Cap of $6.52 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. APIS has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $11.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIS has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020999 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

