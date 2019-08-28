Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.99, 5,365,695 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,537,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $10,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 6.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

