Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,863 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250,533.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

