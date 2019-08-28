AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 1,178,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,436. The company has a market cap of $682.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.30.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

