Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Price Target at $106.81

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.25. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $137.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

