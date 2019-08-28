Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $66.33

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 50.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SJW Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SJW Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.60. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.05. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $67.34.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.