Analysts Set SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Target Price at $5.00

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,527. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.