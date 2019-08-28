Analysts Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Target Price at €40.90

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.63 ($47.25).

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ETR:DRI opened at €24.88 ($28.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €26.64 and its 200 day moving average is €30.75. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

