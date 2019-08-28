Analysts Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Analysts expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will announce $19.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the lowest is $19.44 million. Teligent reported sales of $18.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year sales of $73.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.53 million to $73.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.70 million to $90.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 46.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.17%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

TLGT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 306,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

