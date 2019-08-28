Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.11.

ADI stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,399 shares of company stock worth $7,877,053. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

