Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 4%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.56, 302,845 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,069,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Amyris by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,490,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 914,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 488,491 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Amyris by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 325,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

