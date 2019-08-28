Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.18

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 14836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 15,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $250,700.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ALTM)

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

