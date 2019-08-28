Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given a $142.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $142.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,495. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

