Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Almaden Minerals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AAU)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77, 151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 197,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

