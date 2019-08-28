Alembic Global Advisors Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $55.00 Price Target

Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Methanex stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.03. 29,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 35.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methanex by 206.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

