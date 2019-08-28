AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSEARCA:FWDB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

