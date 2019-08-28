Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.42, approximately 246,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 649,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

