Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $48.69

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.88, but opened at $48.69. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 18,223,317 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $422,191,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $160,765,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,492 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $118,438,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

