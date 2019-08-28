Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.61, approximately 116,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 189,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

ACRGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Acreage in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acreage in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

