Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Set at $58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given a $58.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 7,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,631. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 318.84%. The company’s revenue was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean George sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,492,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $2,667,029. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,377,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,133,000 after buying an additional 84,410 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 62.3% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 35.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 292,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.