AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 482,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of ACIU opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Get AC Immune alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACIU. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AC Immune by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AC Immune by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in AC Immune by 625.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.