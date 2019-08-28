82,559 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

