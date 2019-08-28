$77.68 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post sales of $77.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $77.55 million. Upwork reported sales of $64.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $303.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.95 million to $303.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $362.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

UPWK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 1,030,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -36.68. Upwork has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,870,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 110,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,699,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,725,649 shares of company stock worth $26,106,958 over the last three months. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 163.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Upwork by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,471 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Upwork by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 375,034 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

