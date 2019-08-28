$722.84 Million in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post $722.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.37 million and the lowest is $720.00 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $674.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 608,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

