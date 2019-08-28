5,193 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,793,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,865. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

