$5.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $5.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.24 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 262.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.42 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $53.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock worth $5,535,307. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 265,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.74. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

