$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year sales of $22.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $22.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

