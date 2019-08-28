40,000 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $48,821,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 5.1% during the second quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 453,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 320,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 262,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,859,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

