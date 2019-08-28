36,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. 3,905,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,040,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

