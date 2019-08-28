3,516 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. 98,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,670. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $4,746,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

