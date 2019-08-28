35,000 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 44.8% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243,622 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. 86 Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,623. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

