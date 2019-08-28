341 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Motco

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $13.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,260,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,165. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

